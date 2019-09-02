Bobby Duncan’s farewell message gets short shrift from Liverpool fans

An upbeat goodbye message from Bobby Duncan has received precisely the sort of response you would expect from Liverpool fans.

The 18-year-old completed his transfer to Fiorentina this evening following an awkward public outburst from his agent Salif Rubie in which the Reds were accused of bullying Duncan.

After that sort of agitation to secure a move away from Anfield, his saccharine farewell tweet range a bit hollow.

He wrote: “I want to thank everybody at @liverpoolfc from the Coaches,Staff and Players for contributing in my development at the club I move on with very special memories…. Thank you.”

A sample of the responses Duncan’s tweet got are below.

I want to thank everybody at @liverpoolfc from the Coaches,Staff and Players for contributing in my development at the club I move on with very special memories…. Thank you♥️ #LFC #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hR8Qy1hjt2 — Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan999) September 2, 2019

Tit — Brandon Mundy (@BrandonMundy) September 2, 2019

No you don’t — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) September 2, 2019

Was only a dream come true not so long ago playing for LFC bad advice and you will just be another Jerome Sinclair, Terrible attitude and good riddance — Claire (@ClaireHarperR87) September 2, 2019