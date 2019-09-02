Skip to main content

Bobby Duncan’s farewell message gets short shrift from Liverpool fans

An upbeat goodbye message from Bobby Duncan has received precisely the sort of response you would expect from Liverpool fans.

The 18-year-old completed his transfer to Fiorentina this evening following an awkward public outburst from his agent Salif Rubie in which the Reds were accused of bullying Duncan.

After that sort of agitation to secure a move away from Anfield, his saccharine farewell tweet range a bit hollow.

He wrote: “I want to thank everybody at @liverpoolfc from the Coaches,Staff and Players for contributing in my development at the club I move on with very special memories…. Thank you.”

A sample of the responses Duncan’s tweet got are below.