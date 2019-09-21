Can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Most football fans and pundits would agree that Liverpool are currently the best they have been in the Premier League era. There is no doubt that this squad is one of the best, if not the best, in the club’s history. They were close to winning the Premier League last season, but Manchester City utlimately came out on top.

This year, things are looking different. Liverpool had a great start of the season and are already five points ahead of City. Even though Pep Guardiola’s side were the pre-season top pick top win the Premier League, online sports betting sites are now placing Liverpool as favourites. So, how great are Liverpool’s odds of winning the title?

We’ll start with Liverpool’s defence. Virgil van Dijk has just won his first UEFA Player of the Year award, which means that he is more than motivated to contribute for the club. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have had a great start, and judging by their performances from the last season, the two players are set to be of great help to the attacking three. They are also defending well and not letting any team create a counter-attack.

Let us not forget Alisson Becker, the first goalkeeper ever to be awarded the Golden Glove in three different major competitions. Even though he is injured at the moment, Adrian is doing a phenomenal job at keeping goal in his absence. The Spaniard played a major part in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea, when he saved Abraham’s penalty and won them the trophy.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is showing his skills as a leader. He holds the midfield tight and makes sure nothing gets past them. The midfield has been praised as highly creative and willing to experiment with various attacking options. That is why every opponent has so much difficulty defending against Liverpool. Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are doing an excellent job of providing chances for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, but at the same time, they are focused on the defensive part of the game as well, leaving no empty space for opposition players.

And lastly, we have Liverpool’s deadly attacking trio. Salah, Mane, and Firmino are considered by many to be the best forward line in world football. Last season, they proved that no one is safe against them and that they are capable of scoring in any game. Combined, the three of them scored 69 goals with an additional 26 assists. Furthermore, Mane and Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot as the league’s top scorers along with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is no doubt that Liverpool will be deadly this season. So far, they won all of their domestic games and they are rushing towards the title. It seems reasonable that the team is capable of winning the Premier League title this season, with some suggesting that they can become the first side since Arsenal in 2003/2004 to go a full season unbeaten. The odds are in their favour and from the looks of it, no team can challenge their skills. The players are an inch away of being remembered as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever sides. We know that the Anfield faithful have said that ;next season is Liverpool’s season’ many times, but this year looks really promising for the club.