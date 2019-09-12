Can Manchester United Be Contenders Again?

How Man Utd would love to return to their form under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite getting off to a flying start in their first game of the Premier League — a 4–0 win in front of their home crowd against Chelsea — the team have struggled in their following three matches.

Two 1-1 draws against bottom half of the table sides Southampton and Wolves, and a 2-1 defeat in their own backyard against Crystal Palace make uncomfortable stats for new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s a question many fans and pundits alike are asking.

Can Man United (ever) be Premier League title contenders again?

What do they need to do?

Right now, Manchester United are sitting in eighth place with five points. This is something that fans would never even have contemplated during the club’s glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson…. Days when the very mention of Manchester United struck fear into the hearts of other Premier League teams.

Today, they’re a different team. They’ve lost a lot of confidence on the ball… lost a lot of their swagger.

There were spells against Southampton when all the players looked as if they wanted the ball. They need to press forward more like that. It brings back memories of the team under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A change in formation could also generate a shift in United’s fortunes.

The team played in a 4-2-3-1 formation pre-season, which worked for Mourinho. When Solskjaer took over as interim manager last December, he brought Pogba back to the team and reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.

That was when he saw the most success and he should experiment further with it.

Who can help them achieve it?

Paul Pogba could be a real force within the team, but he’s an attack-minded midfielder and is working with Scott McTominay, who isn’t a holding midfield player.

If Solskjaer solidified the midfield, he could free up Pogba to add a real edge to the team’s attacking play and do some real damage in Man United’s favour.

In the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, Man United also had a lighting counterattack and would hit teams hard on the break.

Those days could return to the team, thanks to their recent signing of Swansea City winger Daniel James.

The ultra-fast international for Wales will inject immense pace back into Man Utd’s play.

Marcus Rashford has also shown potential to revive the team’s fortunes. The manager has illustrated huge faith in the striker by selling Romelu Lukaku.

The pressure’s on Rashford to fill that gap. He has a target of 20 goals to hit.

Where will United finish this season?

Never write off the Red Devils.

Resilience is one of their fortes and they have a reputation for defying all odds.

There’s still a lot of work to do, but if anyone can pull it off, Man Utd can, and some pundits have predicted they’ll finish amongst the top four.

Given that the team are only eighth in the table just now, it’s not unrealistic, and the next three fixtures — all against teams sitting above them — could set them on their way, even though several months of the season still lie ahead.

Let’s see if they fulfil the predictions of the pundits — and the expectations of the fans.