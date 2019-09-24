Caoimhin Kelleher and Rhian Brewster set for Liverpool debuts vs MK Dons

Liverpool youngster Caoimhin Kelleher and Rhian Brewster are both expected to make their first-team debuts in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons.

In a pre-match press conference, Reds coach Pepijn Lijnders confirmed that both Kelleher and Brewster are in contention to feature against the League One side.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international goalkeeper Kelleher, aged 20, has moved up the pecking order following Alisson Becker’s injury and is set to deputise for current first-choice keeper Adrian at stadium:mk on Wednesday evening.

Brewster’s emergence in the first-team has been hotly anticipated since he won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

After seeing much of last season lost to injury, the 19-year-old is set to finally get his chance.

He is currently in the unusual position of being a Champions League winner who is yet to make a first-team appearance having been on the bench for the Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in June.