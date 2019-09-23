Chelsea skipper reacts to Liverpool defeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has taken to social media to give his thoughts on yesterday’s 1-2 defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The skipper appeared to have tied the score at 1-1 in the 27th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside by VAR and the table-topping Reds scored what proved to be the winner just three minutes later.

Writing on Twitter, Azpilicueta struck a positive tone despite the Blues having been beaten.

He said: “Proud of the team’s spirit until the last second! Result was not what we wanted but let’s build on the second half’s performance! Thanks for your support!”