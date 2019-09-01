Confirmed North London Derby Team News: Arsenal vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal team to play Tottenham

Arsenal make three changes to the side beaten at Liverpool last time out.

Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette come into Unai Emery’s team.

They replace Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Monreal.

Monreal has been sold to Real Sociedad, while Mohamed Elneny has joined Besiktas.

Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Tottenham team to play Arsenal

Davinson Sanchez is deployed at right-back for Tottenham, who are without the injured Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh).

There are two changes to the side that lost to Newcastle United in their last game.

Into the starting XI come Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen. They replace Walker-Peters and Lucas Moura.

Starting XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane