Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Grimsby lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team to play Grimsby

Frank Lampard’s already youthful Chelsea side takes on an even fresher look this evening, with Marc Guehi, Billy Gilmour and Reece James all making their full debuts.

England international Callum Hudson-Odoi makes his first start of the season after recovering from the Achilles injury he sustained at the end of last season.

There are 11 changes to the side beaten by Liverpool last time out.

Summer signing Christian Pulisic, backup keeper Willy Caballero and striker Michy Batshuayi are among those who get an opportunity to impress.

Starting XI: Caballero, James, Guehi, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Pulisic, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

Grimsby team to play Chelsea

Town starting XI – McKeown, Hewitt, Hendrie, Pollock, Davis, Gibson, Hessenthaler, Clifton, Whitehouse, Green, Hanson. Subs – Russell, Cook, Robson, Wright, Vernam, Ogbu, Rose. #GTFC — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) September 25, 2019

Grimsby make three changes to the side that beat Macclesfield Town 1-0 in last weekend’s League Two fixture.

In to the side come Mattie Pollock, Elliott Whitehouse and Harry Clifton.

They replace Luke Waterfall, Jordan Cook and Ethan Robson.

Starting XI: McKeown, Hewitt, Hendrie, Pollock, Davis, Gibson, Hessenthaler, Clifton, Whitehouse, Green, Hanson