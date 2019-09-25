Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Rochdale lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup third round tie between Manchester United and Rochdale.

Man Utd team to play Rochdale

Time for #MUFC team news… ▪️ Ole makes nine changes from the weekend

▪️ Axel Tuanzebe skippers the side

▪️ Brandon Williams is among our subs for the first time#CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2019

Manchester United make nine changes to the side beaten by West Ham United last weekend.

Axel Tuanzebe, who captains the side, is among those to come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Fit-again Paul Pogba, Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood also start.

Only Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Andreas Pereira keep their places from the West Ham defeat.

Starting XI Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Tuanzebe, Rojo; Fred, Pogba, Andreas; Lingard, Chong, Greenwood

Rochdale team to play Man Utd

Former United youth team player Ollie Rathbone starts for Rochdale.

Starting XI Sanchez, Norrington-Davies, McNulty, Dooley, Williams, Camps, Keohane, Rathbone, Morley, Henderson