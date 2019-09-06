Daniel James named Man Utd player of the year

Manchester United winger Daniel James has been named the club’s player of the month for August.

The Wales international joined the Red Devils from Swansea City during the summer transfer window.

He has scored three goals in his first four games for the club, making him one of the bright points in a disappointing start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and has now been crowned as United’s best player in his first month of competitive action.