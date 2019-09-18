Daniel James, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw miss Man Utd training

In-form Daniel James was missing from Manchester United training ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League game against Astana.

The Wales international has been ruled out of the game due to an injury he picked up in last weekend’s Premier League win over Leicester City.

James played almost the full match against the Foxes before being subsituted in injury time at the end of the game. But it has now emerged that he sustained an injury that threatens to halt his impressive start to his United career.

Midfielder Paul Pogba, forward Anthony Martial and left-back Luke Shaw were also absent from today’s session at Carrington.

Pogba and Shaw both trained away from the rest of the group.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously indicated that he expects Pogba and Martial to be available for this weekend’s Premier League game against West Ham United.

Youngsters Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood and Charlie Wellens all took part in training.