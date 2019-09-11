Daniel James reacts to his Wales exploits
Manchester United winger Daniel James has been posting on social media in the wake of his goal for Wales in their friendly against Belarus on Monday evening.
The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game to continue his excellent start to the season.
Writing on Twitter, James said: “Great to round off the international break with another win last night! Always a nice feeling to score for your country!”
The winger cut in from the left wing to curl a right-footed strike into the net in what is fast becoming his trademark goal.
Great to round off the international break with another win last night! Always a nice feeling to score for your country! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RFzH1gmvbO
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) September 10, 2019