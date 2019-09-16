David De Gea signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has signed a new contract with the club.

He is now committed to the club until June 2023, with United having the option to extend the deal by a further year until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spain international were due to be out of contract at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have now secured his future.

De Gea, aged 28, joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has since made 367 appearances for the club under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He also also won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Europa Lague and the League Cup with United.

He told United’s website: “It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour. Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here. I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

De Gea’s contract situation had sparked fresh transfer rumours around a player who previously came close to joining Real Madrid in 2015.