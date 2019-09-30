Early Team News: Man Utd vs Arsenal

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford at this evening’s Monday Night Football clash in the Premier League.

United are currently sitting 11th in the table, with eight points from their first six games. The Gunners – eighth with 11 points – would move back into the top four if the beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Man Utd team news

Mason Greenwood is in line for a first Premier League start of the season.

The 17-year-old forward looks set to get the nod because Anthony Martial (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (groin) are both expected to miss out due to injury.

Left-back Luke Shaw (ankle) is back in training and faces a late fitness test to determine whether he can be involved.

Youngsters Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes are both ruled out, as are defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) is ruled out and youngster Emile Smith Rowe is unavailable due to concussion.

But long-term absentees Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are all available after returning to action in the Carabao Cup, while Dinos Mavropanos (groin) is also back.