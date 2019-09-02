Fiorentina sign Bobby Duncan from Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan has completed a permanent transfer to Fiorentina, the Italian club has confirmed.

The England Under-18 international, aged 18, joined the Serie A side this evening for a fee of €2m (£1.8m) with a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Duncan’s departure follows a very public spat with the Anfield hierarchy. His agent Saif Rubie took to social media to accuse the club of mentally bullying Duncan and ruining his life by blocking a previous move to Fiorentina.

Liverpool refuted the accusations of bullying and, while they did not comment on the speculation over Duncan’s future at the time, it has been reported that Fiorentina’s original offer was for a loan move that did not include a commitment to buy Duncan or any penalty clauses if the forward did not play for them.

Duncan signed for Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals for the Reds’ under-18 side last season.