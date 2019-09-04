Former Liverpool man Emre Can misses out on Juventus’ Champions League squad

Spare a thought for Emre Can.

The Germany international might be having doubts about his decision to quit Liverpool.

His decision to run down his contract at Anfield and join Juventus on a free transfer came as a major disappointment to the Reds in 2018.

But since his departure, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been crowned European champions, come within a whisker of winning the Premier League title and made a perfect start to the new season. Their Champions League defence will start later this month.

Can, by contrast, will be playing no part in the Champions League group stages after being left out of Juve’s squad.

Coach Maurizio Sarri has decided the 25-year-old is not part of his plans for the tournament.

Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey is among the midfielders who are included in the 22-man squad.

Can is not happy.

He told German newspaper Bild: “The conversation lasted barely a minute and I have not had any explanation.

“It’s made me very angry.”

Striker Mario Mandzukic, who turned down a transfer away from the club, is among the other players omitted from Sarri’s squad.