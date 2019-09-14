Goals & Highlights: Academy graduates fire Chelsea to victory over Wolves

Chelsea recorded a 2-5 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to their academy products.

Fikayo Tomori’s first goal for the club, a Tammy Abraham hat-trick and Mason Mount’s strike meant all the goals were scored by homegrown talent. Abraham even found time to score a Wolves goal.

The Blues raced into a 0-4 lead. Wolves then pulled two goals back, before Mount struck in injury time to grab his third goal of the season.

You can see all seven goals from today’s game at Molineux in the video below.