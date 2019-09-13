Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the month for August

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League manager of the month for August.

After guiding his side to the top of the Premier League table with four wins from four games at the start of the season, Klopp has scooped the first monthly award of the season.

It is the fourth time he has picked up a manager of the month award.

The Reds began the 2019/20 campaign with victories over Norwich City, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley. They went into the September international break as the only remaining Premier League side with a 100 per cent record.

That was enough to see him get the nod ahead of his fellow nominees: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp will hope that his team start September where they left off in August. They return to action against Newcastle United in the early kick-off tomorrow.