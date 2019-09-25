Kieran Tierney reacts to making his Arsenal debut

Arsenal’s summer signing Kieran Tierney has made his long-awaited debut for the club.

The Scotland international, aged 22, has been sidelined through injury since arriving from Celtic.

But he was first enough to make his first competitive appearances for the Gunners in last night’s Carabao Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest.

Tierney started the match and played for 77 minutes before being substituted.

Writing on Twitter after the game, he said: “Thank you so much for all your support… very grateful. Great feeling making my debut!”

You can see Tierney in action in the video below.