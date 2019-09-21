Liverpool man looks ahead to Chelsea clash

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been looking ahead to tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Chelsea.

The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a first defeat of the season at Napoli by making it six wins from six games in the Premier League when they visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Writing on Twitter this evening, Milner said: “Tough place to go tomorrow, but we want 6 in a row.”

Liverpool can restore their five-point lead at the top of the table by beating the Blues tomorrow.