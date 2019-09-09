Liverpool man reassures fans over Premier League return

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian appears to be feeling the pain of the international break as much as many of his side’s supporters.

After a whirlwind first month at Anfield in which he played in four Premier League victories and won the UEFA Super Cup, the former West Ham United man is clearly keen to keep the momentum going.

He has now taken to social media to offer some comfort to fans impatiently awaiting the Reds’ return to action.

Adrian wrote: “Don’t worry…Premier League is back at Anfield in 6 days!!”