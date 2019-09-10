Liverpool pair react to Netherlands’ win over Estonia

Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s 0-4 win over Estonia in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

It caps a successful few days for the Reds pair and their national team colleagues after their 2-4 win over Germany last Friday night. Wijnaldum scored the fourth goal in both matches.

Here’s what Van Dijk and Wijnaldum had to say when they wrote on Twitter ahead of their return to Merseyside.

Solid win with a clean sheet.

I’ve got something with scoring a 4th goal #ESTNED pic.twitter.com/ww8qgrq6nP — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 9, 2019