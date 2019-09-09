Liverpool stars look ahead of Estonia vs Netherlands
Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum have been posting on social media in the build-up to the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia.
After recorded a 2-4 away win over Germany on Friday evening to drag themselves back into contention in Group C. They will now hope to capitalise on the victory in Hamburg by picking up another three points in Tallinn this evening.
Here’s what Van Dijk and Wijnaldum have had to say ahead of the game.
MATCHDAY
Another big game tonight. Estonia is our next challenger for qualifing #euro2020. Let’s make this a great performance again. #ESTNED pic.twitter.com/3Qj9sgWk6u
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 9, 2019
Final training for our @UEFAEURO qualifying match against Estonia tomorrow. Improving some shooting skills #ESTNED pic.twitter.com/pJO8oKEyg5
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 8, 2019
Calm before the storm! #DutchLions pic.twitter.com/i1Ha41Filx
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 8, 2019