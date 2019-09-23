Liverpool’s Adrian quotes novelist Paulo Coelho in response to save from Tammy Abraham

Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho appears to have been the inspiration behind Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian’s excellent save from Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham yesterday.

Blues forward Abraham was one-on-one with the Spaniard and looked certain to score. But the Reds keeper had other ideas and produced the save of the game to thwart Abraham.

Posting on Twitter the day after the game, Adrian shared a photo of him making the save alongside a quote from Coelho.

It read: “Life was always a matter of waiting for the right moment to act.”