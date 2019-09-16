Liverpool’s travelling squad for Napoli game confirmed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 20-man travelling squad ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League opener against Napoli.

The European champions open their defence at Stadio San Paolo tomorrow evening.

Liverpool are still without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker (calf), so Adrian is set to continue in goal. Youngster Caoimhin Kelleher and veteran Andy Lonergan also make the trip.

The 18-man squad for last weekend’s win over Newcastle United are all involved, with the exception of Divock Origi who picked up an injury against the Magpies.

Lonergan, Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster are the additional players in the travelling squad, which left Liverpool John Lennon airport on Monday afternoon after training at Melwood earlier in the day.

Here is the full party selected by Klopp for the trip to Italy:

Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Matip, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.