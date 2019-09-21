Long-term Arsenal absentee Hector Bellerin reacts to comeback from injury
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin made his return from injury in last night’s under-23 fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
After 255 days on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury, Bellerin was back on the pitch yesterday evening.
He played for 62 minutes against Wolves and came through his return unscathed.
Writing on Twitter after the match, Bellerin said: “255 days and the day has finally come for me to get back out there. Can’t describe how much I’ve missed this!”
The Spaniard also published a short video after his comeback appearance.
💬 "After eight long months, I'm finally in the red and white and on the pitch!"
