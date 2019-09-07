Lucas Torreira reacts to Uruguay’s win over Costa Rica

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was part of the Uruguay side that recorded a 1-2 win over Costa Rica in a friendly overnight.

The Gunners star branded in an important win for his national team.

Torreira started the game and was withdrawn at half-time, with Uruguay winning 0-1 at the time courtesy of Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s penalty shortly before the break.

Hosts Costa Rica equalised in the second half, before Jonathan Rodríguez struck an injury time winner.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Torreira said: “Important victory. Great work from the whole team. Let’s go for more, band.”