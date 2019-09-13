Man Utd injury update ahead of Leicester game

Manchester United will be without midfielder Paul Pogba for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Leicester City.

Pogba withdrew from the France squad due to injury and will not feature against the Foxes.

Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, who missed United’s last Premier League fixture at Southampton due to injury, also remain sidelined. Left-back Shaw and forward Martial had both picked up injuries in the surprise defeat to Crystal Palace.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who pulled out of the England squad through injury and illness, respectively, are in contention to play tomorrow.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Wan-Bissaka and Lingard are the only two of his injured players who might be fit enough to return, but indicated he was unsure whether that would be possible.

He is hopeful that Martial and Pogba will be available for next week’s game against West Ham United.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Solskjaer said: “Well, the treatment room has been busy and still is. We don’t really know who is going to be available. Maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and I think maybe that’s it from the ones that had to pull out [of the internationals], but I can’t promise those two will be available either.

“Pogba won’t be fit, no, unless he’s had a miraculous recovery overnight from yesterday to today or maybe from tonight to tomorrow. He’s not been ready to do 100 per cent training, no. We hope, as I’ve said, that more can be ready for West Ham next week and Paul and Anthony are in that category. I think they’ll be ready for then and I can’t say more than that really.”