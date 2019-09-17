Man Utd man indicates he will return from injury against Astana

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has indicated that he is fit to return from injury in the Europa League opener against Astana on Thursday evening.

Dalot, aged 20, is yet to feature this seasob. He has been carrying a hip injury and recently flew to China for treatment.

He has now returned from Shanghai and is back at Carrington. The messages from him and the club this week suggest that he is available for selection.

Writing on Twitter, Dalot said: “Getting ready for Thursday.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously said he intends to play his youngsters in this season’s Europa League campaign.

While Dalot is only a year-and-a-half younger than first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, aged 21, his role as understudy means it is in the continental competition that he is likely to get the bulk of his playing time this season.

The £19m signing from Porto in June 2018 made 23 appearances for the Red Devils in his debut season at Old Trafford.