Man Utd man reacts to international withdrawal

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has given his response to being forced to withdraw from the England squad due to illness.

The 26-year-old missed the Euro 2020 qualification win over Bulgaria due to illness and has now returned to United because he was not expected to be well enough to be considered for the upcoming game against Kosovo.

Writing on Twitter, Lingard said: “Frustrating that illness has meant I can’t be involved in these two games. Great result yesterday and sure the lads will get the job done again on Tuesday!”

The Three Lions are in action at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium tomorrow evening.

Lingard’s club-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka had previously withdrawn from the squad due to injury.