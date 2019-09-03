Man Utd’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka suffers injury

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pulled out of the England squad due to injury.

The 21-year-old has sustained a back injury that will force him out of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

An England statement issued this afternoon said the player had returned to his club “due to an issue with his back”.

Wan-Bissaka was in line to win his first cap after making an impressive start to his Old Trafford career following his £50m transfer from Crystal Palace.

United fans will hope that the injury is not serious enough to force him out of any of their games later this month. The young full-back has been on of the standout performers in a poor start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

England manager Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for Wan-Bisska, having named a 25-man squad that includes fellow right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold, of Liverpool, and Kieran Trippier, of Atletico Madrid.