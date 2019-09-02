Man Utd’s Matteo Darmian joins Parma

Parma have completed the signing of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian in a permanent transfer.

The Italy international, aged 29, returns to his homeland on a four-year contract. Darmian joined United from Torino in a £12.7m deal in July 2015.

He leaves Old Trafford having made 92 appearances and won the FA Cup and Europa League in his four-and-a-bit seasons at the club.

But his first-team opportunities have dwindled under former manager Jose Mourinho and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Darmian has been restricted to just 14 Premier League appearances since the start of the 2017/18 campaign. As a result, he has not added to his 36 caps for the Azzurri since 2017.

His contract with United was due to expire at the end of this season and he was highly unlikely to be offered a new deal.

Darmian had been keen to move for some time and was behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ashley Young in the pecking order at right-back.