Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Otamendi, Arsenal keeper and Spurs pair in Argentina squad

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo and Manchester City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi have both been named in the Argentina squad for the October internationals.

There is no place for Rojo’s United team-mate Sergio Romero in the group to face Germany and Ecuador in next month’s friendlies.

Arsenal’s Emi Martinez is preferred as a goalkeeping option in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Juan Foyth and Erik Lamela are also included, with Watford’s Roberto Pereyra completing the Premier League contingent in the squad.

Gunners keeper Martinez was first called up to the Argentina squad in June 2011, but is yet to be capped by his country.

The 27-year-old has spent time on loan at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe and Reading in recent seasons.

He now finds himself as second-choice keeper for the Gunners, behind Bernd Leno, and getting regular playing time in the cup competitions following the departures of Petr Cech and David Ospina.