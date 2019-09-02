Marcus Edwards: Spurs winger sold to Vitoria

Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards has joined Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães in a permanent transfer.

The England Under-20 international, aged 20, was once considered one of Spurs’ hottest prospects, but has been allowed to move on.

He joined the club as an eight-year-old and has been on their books ever since.

Edwards spent last season on loan at Dutch side Excelsior. He scored two goals in 25 appearances as his loan club were relegated from the Eredivisie. The youngster also led the division for dribbles per game.

He previously had an underwhelming loan spell at Norwich City in the second half of the 2017/18 season.

Edwards has represented England at every age group level from under-16s up.

His new team-mates include former Liverpool winger Joao Teixeira, ex-Reading and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Ola John and current Wolves player Leo Bonatini, who is on loan in Portugal.