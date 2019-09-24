Mason Greenwood offered five-year contract by Man Utd

Manchester United have offered a five-year contract to teenage starlet Mason Greenwood, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Greenwood, aged 17, is said to be keen to sign the new deal. His agents are now expected to hold talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy in the near future to finalise the details before the young forward puts pen to paper.

The England Under-21 international, who has been on the club’s books since he was a six-year-old, has made five first-team appearances so far this season and scored his first senior goal in the Europa League game against Astana.

The injury sustained by Marcus Rashford in last weekend’s defeat at West Ham United could see Greenwood getting more playing time in the coming weeks.

Greenwood signed his first professional contract with United just over a year ago, on October 2, 2018. The length of that deal was not confirmed, but the new contract would tie him to United until June 2024.