Mason Mount injury: Frank Lampard provides update

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the club will assess Mason Mount’s ankle injury over the next couple of days.

The England international, aged 20, was forced off during last night’s Champions League defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

Mount was injured in a challenge by former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, who was booked for his tackle.

Lampard said: “We have to assess it over the next 24-48 hours to see the scale of the injury.

“We don’t know how bad it is. It is an ankle injury and it is a shame. He’s been playing so well and he started well tonight.”

He was forced off after just 16 minutes of the game, with Pedro Rodriguez coming off the bench to replace him.

The attacking midfielder is a major doubt for Sunday’s game against Premier League leaders Liverpool, and the Chelsea faithful will fear that a longer spell on the sidelines is on the cards.

Mount has started all five of the Blues’ Premier League games so far this season and scored three goals.

He previously impressed on loan at Lampard’s Derby County last season, scoring 11 goals in 44 games in all competitions.