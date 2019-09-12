Mason Mount reacts to England involvement

Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount has given his thoughts on his involvement with England in their recent Euro 2020 qualification games.

The Blues starlet, aged 20, came off the bench to make his England debut in the 4-0 win over Bulgaria last Friday evening, then won his second cap as a subsitute against Kosovo on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter, Mount said: “Solid international break with the lads. Lots to work on but good to win 2 out of 2!”

Mount is now back at Cobham to prepare for Chelsea’s return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.