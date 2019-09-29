Match-winner Gini Wijnaldum reacts to Liverpool’s victory over Sheffield United

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been giving his thoughts on yesterday’s 0-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Netherlands international scored the only goal of the game when his fairly tame effort squirmed through Blades keeper Dean Henderson in the 70th minute.

That fortuitous goal ensured the Reds maintained their perfect start to their Premier League campaign and made it seven wins from seven games.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Wijnaldum said: “BIG WIN! It was not the best game we had. But another win, that’s the most important thing.”