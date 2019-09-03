Matteo Darmian’s farewell message to Man Utd
Italy international Matteo Darmian has posted a farewell message to Manchester United on social media.
The 29-year-old completed a permanent transfer to Parma yesterday. A day after making the move, he posted on Twitter to reflect on his four years at Old Trafford and say his goodbyes.
Darmian wrote: “It was a great journey during this 4 years! I’m very proud to be part of Manchester United family!
“To play and win trophies for the biggest club in the world! I will never forget the great moment and memories that we spent together! I want to say thank you all @manchesterunited.”
The former Torino player leaves having won the FA Cup and the Europa League during his time with the Red Devils.
But he had faded from the first-team picture in the past two seasons.
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) September 3, 2019