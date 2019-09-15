Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Watford

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has given his thoughts on today’s 2-2 draw against Watford.

The former Germany international was handed a first Premier League start of the season. Things appeared to be going to plan at Vicarage Road as a first-half double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in control.

But the Hornets struck back in the second half to secure a point.

Little wonder that Ozil considered it to be a case of two points lost as he reflected on the match on Twitter.

He wrote: “Two points dropped. Annoying second half, in the end we have to settle for a disappointing draw. Let’s try to bounce back soon. Thanks for your support at Vicarage Road.”