Mohamed Elneny’s farewell message to Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny posted a goodbye message to his team-mates after completing his loan move to Turkish side Besiktas yesterday.

The Egypt international has joined the Super Lig outfit on a season-long deal with an option to buy, so Elneny may well have played his last game for the Gunners.

Writing on Twitter after finalising his move, the former Basel player said: “I am very excited to be joining Turkish giants Besiktas and I look forward to achieving our targets in the Super Lig and Europe.

“To my dear Arsenal fans and team mates, I wish all the success for the season and be sure that I will be following the team’s progress from Istanbul.”

Elneny had the opportunity to watch his new team in action for the first time yesterday evening. He was in the crowd to watch Besiktas’ 1-1 draw with Rizespor.