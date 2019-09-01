Nacho Monreal’s goodbye message to Arsenal

Nacho Monreal has posted an emotional farewell to Arsenal on social media.

After completing his transfer to Real Sociedad yesterday, the veteran left-back today said his public goodbyes – and took the opportunity to throw former team-mate Santi Cazorla under the bus for tapping him up when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium in January 2013.

Writing on Twitter, Monreal said: “31st January, 2013. Malaga. I wake up, check my phone and have 2 calls from Santi Cazorla. I call him and he asks me if I want to play for Arsenal. 10 hours later I was an Arsenal player. Sometimes football is simple.

“Different country, city, language, football style, team mates, where it’s not the best conditions for a shy person as me, but I knew I have to be there!!

“Almost 7 years later it’s time to say goodbye, it hasn’t been an easy decision, but thinking of my family and my future it feels that it is the right decision.

“I would like to say thank you to all my team mates, staff, and all the people who work for Arsenal and especially to the fans for all the respect and love they have always shown me.

I’ll always remember you. THANKS.”

Monreal’s assessment that the move is the right decision for his family and his future probably relates to the fact that San Sebastian club Sociedad are based just an hour north of his hometown of Pamplona.

The transfer gives him the chance to end his career by putting down roots in the area where he probably wants to settle.