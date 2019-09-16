Photo: Arsenal midfielder at Valencia team hotel

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been hanging out in the Valencia team hotel this evening.

Los Che are in London for their Champions League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening.

Uruguay international Torreira took the opportunity to spend some time with his national team colleague Maxi Gomez.

The pair drank some yerba mate herbal infusion drink together.

Gomez shared a photo of them sitting together at a table.

In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Thanks for the visit brother @LTorreira34.”