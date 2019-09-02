Photo: Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan undergoing medical at Roma

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been photographed undergoing a medical at Roma ahead of his move to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Armenia international, aged 30, is expected to join the Serie A club on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

It was thumbs up from Mkhitaryan as he went through the formalities of various physical checks before becoming a Roma player.

He had earlier been photographed arriving in Italy following his flight from London, where he had played in yesterday’s derby against Tottenham Hotspur.