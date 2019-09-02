Photo: Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan undergoing medical at Roma
Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been photographed undergoing a medical at Roma ahead of his move to the Stadio Olimpico.
The Armenia international, aged 30, is expected to join the Serie A club on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.
It was thumbs up from Mkhitaryan as he went through the formalities of various physical checks before becoming a Roma player.
He had earlier been photographed arriving in Italy following his flight from London, where he had played in yesterday’s derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome… ✈️👋 pic.twitter.com/APvE8igkMp
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 2, 2019