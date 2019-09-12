Photo: Daniel James presented with Man Utd player of the month award

Having been voted as Manchester United’s player of the month for August during the recent international break, winger Daniel James has now got his hands on the award.

After scoring three goals in his first four games as a United player, the 21-year-old summer signing from Swansea City scooped the monthly award at the first time of asking.

On his return to Carrington, he was presented with the trophy by Patrice Evra.

Writing on Twitter, James said: “Very proud to win the @ManUtd Player of the Month award for August! A big thank you to everyone who voted for me, and a special thanks to @Evra for presenting the award to me. I love this game!”