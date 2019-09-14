Photo: David De Gea hanging out with Peter and Kasper Schmeichel

I call to order this meeting of the goalkeepers’ union.

Present: David De Gea, Peter Schmeichel and Kasper Schmeichel.

After today’s Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City, David De Gea hung out with club legend Peter Schmeichel. They were joined by Schmeichel’s son Kasper, who was in goal for the Foxes.

The trio posed for a photo which Schmeichel Snr later shared on social media.

De Gea had the least broad grin, despite United have recorded a 1-0 victory.