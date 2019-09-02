Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan poses in a Roma shirt after loan move from Arsenal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has donned a Roma shirt for this first time after finalising a season-long loan move from Arsenal.

The Armenia international, aged 30, completed his switch to the Stadio Olimpico this evening. He will play in Rome for the remainder of the current campaign, but there is no option or obligation to buy involved.

After the deal was announced, the attacking midfielder posed for photos wearing and holding the Serie A side’s 2019/20 home kit.

You can see Mkhitaryan, who will wear number 77 on his shirt, sporting Roma colours in the photos above and below.