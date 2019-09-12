Photo: Joe Willock signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The 20-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal following an impressive start to the 2019/20 season.

Willock has started three of the Gunners’ first four games of the season, taking his tally of first-team appearances to 20.

The England Under-21 international joined the north London club as a four-year-old, making his senior debut in a League Cup game against Doncaster Rovers in September 2017.