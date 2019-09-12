Photo: Joe Willock signs new Arsenal contract
Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.
The 20-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal following an impressive start to the 2019/20 season.
Willock has started three of the Gunners’ first four games of the season, taking his tally of first-team appearances to 20.
The England Under-21 international joined the north London club as a four-year-old, making his senior debut in a League Cup game against Doncaster Rovers in September 2017.
✍️ We've got some good news…@JoeWillock has signed a new long-term contract! 😄
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2019