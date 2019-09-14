Photo: Tammy Abraham poses with the matchball after Chelsea’s win over Wolves
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham posed with the matchball and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta after firing the Blues to victory in today’s Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Abraham scored a hat-trick – and an own goal for Wolves – as the Blues recorded a 2-5 win at Molineux.
On the team bus for the journey back to London, Abraham was clutching a memento of his three goals. Skipper Azpilicueta took the opportunity to grab a photo with the man of the moment.