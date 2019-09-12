Photos: Liverpool star links up with former team-mates at Vincent Kompany’s testimonial

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner rekindled his Manchester City allegiances for former team-mate Vincent Kompany’s testimonial last night.

Milner, who played for City from 2010 until his free transfer to Liverpool in 2015, was on the bench for Kompany’s City side. Having agreed to be involved, it was presumably decided that he could not afford to risk an injury ahead of the Reds’ return to Premier League action against Newcastle United this weekend.

But he did pose for a photo with the man of the moment and shared another photo of him sitting on the bench next to Joe Hart.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Great to get the lads back together at @VincentKompany testimonial last night… supporting a great cause & celebrating a great player and captain’s amazing MCFC career.”