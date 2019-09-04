Photos: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum training with the Netherlands

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum have been training with the Netherlands this week as they prepare to face Germany and Estonia in Euro 2020 qualification games this week.

After helping the Reds to a fourth Premier League win of the season against Burnley last weekend, Van Dijk and Wijnaldum retured to their homeland to join Ronald Koeman’s training camp.

You can see the duo at work at the Dutch FA’s training base in the photos below.